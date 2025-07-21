Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 2.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,915 shares of company stock worth $12,036,346. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $170.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

