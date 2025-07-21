CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Lowered by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

