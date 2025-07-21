Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

