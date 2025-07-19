Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 505 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,310. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

