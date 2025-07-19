Top Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – July 16th

Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products and services for home renovation, maintenance, and repair—ranging from retail chains like Home Depot and Lowe’s to manufacturers of building materials, tools, and fixtures. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending on housing, the health of the real estate market, and broader economic factors such as interest rates and employment levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $357.25. 2,212,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,367. The stock has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.02. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $757.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,870. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 4,423,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,850. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Allegion stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $145.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,657. Allegion has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.09.

