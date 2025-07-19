St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.