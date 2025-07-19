Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $33.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.