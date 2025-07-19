St. Louis Trust Co Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

