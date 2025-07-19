Promising Oil Stocks To Research – July 18th

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Talen Energy, Norfolk Southern, and Schlumberger are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the volumes of crude oil and refined petroleum products held in storage by producers, refiners, governments and traders. These inventories are reported regularly by agencies (for example the U.S. Energy Information Administration) and serve as key indicators of supply, demand and potential price movements in the global oil market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $261.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,837,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,791,277. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of Talen Energy stock traded up $59.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.31. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $329.94. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.70 on Friday, hitting $276.51. 3,828,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $283.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.42.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $33.44. 20,122,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,237,316. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

