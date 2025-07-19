Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 111.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 617,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.94.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $272.60. 2,352,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average of $245.94. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.