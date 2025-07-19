Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 514,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

