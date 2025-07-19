STAR Financial Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

