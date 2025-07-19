Denali Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

