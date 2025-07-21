Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $215,000 Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Exelon by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,791,000 after buying an additional 723,168 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Exelon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 607.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

