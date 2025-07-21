Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,700.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 233.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

MPC opened at $174.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

