Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

