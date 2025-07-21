Peterson Wealth Services Sells 4,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in AAON were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAON by 987.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of AAON by 100.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total transaction of $824,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.