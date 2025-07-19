Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $555.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $559.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

