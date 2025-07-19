JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CALX opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Calix has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,820. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 91.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1,704.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 119.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

