Whittier Trust Co. Sells 252 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.36 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,652,983. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

