Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

GILD stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

