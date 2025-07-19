Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $22,370,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Textron Stock Down 0.5%

TXT stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

