Comparing Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Farms and Want Want China.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 0 9 1 3.10 Want Want China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Want Want China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vital Farms has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Want Want China has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Want Want China”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $606.31 million 2.75 $53.39 million $1.12 33.39 Want Want China $3.23 billion 2.37 $600.91 million N/A N/A

Want Want China has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Want Want China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 8.26% 19.53% 14.63% Want Want China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vital Farms beats Want Want China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company also trades in food and beverages, and related activities online, as well as raw materials, machineries, etc.; sells chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufactures and sells machineries and related services; manufactures dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufactures and sells packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provides consultancy, information, business, and network technology services; processes and sells rice and oil products; and manufactures and sells rice flour. In addition, it engages in the agricultural planting and management, and livestock and poultry breeding businesses. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, South East Asia, and Europe. Want The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

