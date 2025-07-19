Comparing SSAB (SSAAY) & Its Competitors

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SSAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SSAB pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 98.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSAB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion $617.08 million 13.61 SSAB Competitors $19.89 billion $280.11 million 21.10

Volatility & Risk

SSAB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SSAB. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SSAB has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SSAB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 SSAB Competitors 434 1548 1658 59 2.36

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given SSAB’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SSAB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68% SSAB Competitors 2.01% 0.96% 1.37%

Summary

SSAB competitors beat SSAB on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

