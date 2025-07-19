Whittier Trust Co. Sells 283 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7,478.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

