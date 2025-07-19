Quoc Le-Nguyen Sells 10,461 Shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

89BIO Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Get 89BIO alerts:

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89BIO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89BIO by 40.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after buying an additional 1,355,838 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89BIO by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after buying an additional 2,211,052 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in 89BIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89BIO by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,278 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETNB

89BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.