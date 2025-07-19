Quoc Le-Nguyen Sells 10,461 Shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ETNB stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84.
89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
