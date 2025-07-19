Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drystone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 53,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

