Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

