Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

