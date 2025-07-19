Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $148,620.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,862 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $148,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,476,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,760,570. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HGTY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

