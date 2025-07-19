Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,203,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,312,000 after acquiring an additional 246,558 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

