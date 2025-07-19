Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.82% of Everus Construction Group worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,266,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

ECG stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

