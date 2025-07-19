Insider Buying: Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Purchases A$250,846.60 in Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) insider Jason Boyes bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.95 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,846.60 ($162,887.40).

Jason Boyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Jason Boyes purchased 22,250 shares of Infratil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.96 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,815.50 ($158,321.75).

On Friday, July 11th, Jason Boyes purchased 243 shares of Infratil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.92 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,654.05 ($1,723.41).

Infratil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Infratil Cuts Dividend

Infratil Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

