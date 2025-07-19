Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) COO Mark Romaine Sells 7,119 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) COO Mark Romaine sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $365,062.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,127.36. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Romaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Mark Romaine sold 1,881 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $97,210.08.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Romaine sold 6,659 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $361,317.34.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mark Romaine sold 2,341 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $120,631.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

