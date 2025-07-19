Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $170,229.16 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $170,229.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,459,085 shares in the company, valued at $34,694,622.55. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

