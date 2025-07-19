Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

