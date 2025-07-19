Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.