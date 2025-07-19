Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Endava

NYSE DAVA opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.