Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells 12,357 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 12,357 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $300,275.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 870,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,161,606.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.31 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Couchbase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

