Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AFG

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.38 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

