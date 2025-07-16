Cintas (CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

