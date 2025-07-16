B. Riley Forecasts Increased Earnings for Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $28,505 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYRN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rooney bought 2,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.