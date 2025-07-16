Q3 EPS Estimates for SLF Lifted by National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.6332 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

