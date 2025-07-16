FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Novogen Issued By HC Wainwright

Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novogen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Novogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Novogen in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Novogen Trading Down 5.5%

Novogen stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Novogen has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novogen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.38% of Novogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Novogen Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

