Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Forecast for BSET Earnings

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued on Friday, July 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $84,348 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of BSET opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

