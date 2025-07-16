First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $156.41 million for the quarter.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,399 shares of company stock worth $227,646. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 484.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

