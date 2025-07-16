Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Research analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,150. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III bought 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,110. This represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,302 shares of company stock worth $560,535 in the last three months. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,762,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

