FY2025 EPS Estimate for iA Financial Increased by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $12.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.15. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.00.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.6%

iA Financial stock opened at C$143.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$86.92 and a twelve month high of C$151.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total transaction of C$2,104,389.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$214,341.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.