Krystal Biotech Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $147.73 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $1,040,920.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,525,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,301,350.83. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,927 shares of company stock worth $2,092,852. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.