Barrington Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 11th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of HAE stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 59.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

